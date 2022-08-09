The Subways Share 8-Bit Animated Video For “Love Waiting On You” & Release B-Side “Sign of Scorpio”

Home News Skyy Rincon August 9th, 2022 - 3:02 PM

English indie-punk band The Subways have debuted a unique new 8-bit animated music video for “Love Waiting on You.” The song serves as the second track from the band’s forthcoming album Uncertain Joys which is set to arrive on January 13, 2023. They have also shared a B-side entitled “Sign of Scorpio.”

Frontman Billy Lunn discussed the meaning behind the single, dubbing it a song about yearning: “Whilst it’s not always correct to assume that one person should come to the rescue of another in a relationship, my belief in the hopelessly romantic/pathetic notion that lifelong soul mates do in fact exist is woven into the very fabric of my being.”

As previously stated, the music video is designed in an 8-bit video game format with the band digitized as characters in the game. Throughout the video, traditional gender roles are reversed with the princess in shining armor attempting to save the knight in distress complete with a happy ever after. The song is unbelievably catchy with meditative lyricism and excellent instrumentation. “Sign of Scorpio” is similarly tuneful with a bit of a heavier overlay and electronic elements that add to the dance worthiness of the track.

The band will be touring the UK and Europe over the next couple of months including multiple festival dates this year as well as a brief headlining tour in 2023. View the full list of dates below.

The Subways Fall 2022-2023 UK & European Tour Dates

8/18 – Gampel-Bratsch, CH @ Gampel Open Air Festival

8/20 – Brno, CZ @ Trutnoff Open Air Festival

8/27 – Portsmouth, UK @ Southsea Victorious Festival

9/3 – Coventry, UK @ Godiva Festival

9/18 – Cornwall, UK @ Looe Live

1/26 – Manchester, UK @ Gorilla

1/27 – Stoke, UK @ Sugarmill

1/28 – Sunderland, UK @ Independent

1/29 – Glasgow, UK @ King Tuts

21 – Cardiff, UK @ Clwb Ifor Bach

2/2 – London, UK @ Scala

2/3 – Brighton, UK @ Chalk

2/4 – Cambridge, UK @ Mash