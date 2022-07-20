The Subways Announce New Album Uncertain Joys For January 2023 Release, Share New Single “Love Waiting On You”

Home News Federico Cardenas July 20th, 2022 - 9:03 PM

English indie rock act The Subways have announced a new album entitled Uncertain Joys. The new project is set to drop on January 13 of 2023 via Bodan Kuma/Alcopop! Records. In promotion of the forthcoming album, The Subways has released new single “Love Waiting on You.”

The announcement of Uncertain Joys follows a near 7 year hiatus of the band in terms of music production, acting as a follow up to the band’s 2015 self-titled album. The album was produced by the band’s frontman, Billy Lunn, was mixed by Adrian Bushby and mastered by Katie Travini.

Notably, the upcoming project will include the band’s previous single, “Fight,” a track written and released in mid-2021 in support of the Black Lives Matter movement. See the album art and full tracklist for the new album below.

Uncertain Joys Tracklist

1. You Kill My Cool

2. Love Waiting On You

3. Uncertain Joys

4. Incantation

5. Black Wax

6. Lavender Amelie

7. Fight

8. Influencer Killed The Rock Star

9. Swanky Al

10. The Devil and Me

11. Joli Coeur

12. Futures

“Love Waiting on You,” the band’s second offering from the project, stands out as a strong showing that the band’s hiatus has not made them rusty. Lunn’s vocals, supported by booming synths, drums and guitars, are as energetic and catchy as ever. While being a sonically upbeat track, “Love Waiting on You” deals with topics including love and yearning, with the chorus singing: “Now I’m addicted to dreaming, It’s all I ever wanna do, Give me the opposite of freedom, I love waiting on you.”

Lunn describes the new single as being “about the tension between desperately wanting to be with the one you desire and yet also relishing the suspense in being kept from them. From the confines of my bed on tour (or in my rooms at uni), I would yearn for the love of my life, waiting for her messages to ping on my phone, hoping to hear her voice at the end of the line, desperate to feel her touch. Caught in those moments, there was a joyful pain that made seeing her again unimaginably beautiful. Still, there was something wild and ecstatic about missing her so much.”

Listen to “Love Waiting on You” below.

Earlier this year, Billy Lunn took to social media to describe his struggles with Borderline Personality Disorder.