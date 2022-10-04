The Subways Release Banger New Single “Black Wax”

Home News Cait Stoddard October 4th, 2022 - 2:30 PM

English rock band The Subways have announced the release of their new single “Black Wax” which is the latest single to be taken from the band’s upcoming record. “Black Wax” follows the previously-released tunes “Love Waiting on You”, “You Kill My Cool” and “Fight” which received press support from The Independent, NME, FLOOD Magazine, CLASH, Guitar Magazine and Brooklyn Vegan. The songs also gained international radio support from Steve Lamacq at BBC 6music, John Kennedy at Radio X, Jasper Leijdens at KINK and KEXP.

As a whole “Black Wax”is a stunning piece because the music speaks what kind of a band The Subways are and the band does a great job with not holding back the rock vibe because each guitar riff and drum beat brings the sensation of how rock music should sound like. Another great part is how solid the vocal performance is throughout the composition. The vocals are light but with the help of a high dose of attitude, the vocal performance brings the musical energy listeners want to hear. The Subways have a hit with “Black Wax” due to how well the band performs rock music with each other.