Silverstein Unveil Lively New Single “Live Like This”

Silverstein released a brand new single and music video today, titled “Live Like This,” featuring the emo hip-hop artist nothing,nowhere. The single releases in time for their new album, Misery Made Me, which is set to release this Friday.
“There came a point when I was somewhere between pessimistic and numb. Something needed to change but I didn’t know where to turn.” Silverstein guitarist Paul Marc said of the single in a press release, which he also revealed was written and recorded during the COVID-19 lockdown.
“It felt like the only way to work through the s*** was to hit rock bottom and dig a little deeper to find some hope,” Marc also said about writing and recording during the quarantine, per the press release
Lead singer Shane Told discussed the message behind the band’s new single.
“I don’t wanna die, but I can’t live like this’ – the lyric says it all,” Told said, per the press release. “Living through an unimaginable time we all faced some of the darkest feelings of our lives. The uncertainty, the anxiety, it was crippling. Bringing in another voice was important for this song to show its universal meaning. Joe (nothing,nowhere.) is from a different country, a different upbringing, a different age group, but his voice resonates just as loud as mine.”
The featured artist, nothing,nowhere., discussed collaborating with Silverstein in the press release.
“Silverstein has always been one of my favorite bands. Shane’s vocals inspired me when I first started singing as a kid, so I knew I had to get on this track,” the emo hi-hop artist said.
The band also announced a co-headlining summer tour with The Amity Affliction. The locations and dates are below.
May 03 – Louisville, KY | Old Forester’s Paristown Hall
Jun 03 – Leeds, UK | Slam Dunk
Jun 04 – Hatfield, UK | Slam Dunk
Jun 06 – Lille, FR | TBC w/ August Burns Red
Jun 07 – Augsburg, DE | Kantine
Jun 08 – Budapest, HU | Budapest Park w/ Billy Talent
Jun 11 – Bremen, DE | Tower
Jun 12 – Aarhus, DK | Train w/ Beartooth, August Burns Red
Jun 14 – Hannover, DE | MusikZentrum w/ Beartooth
Jun 15 – Hamburg, DE | Gruenspan w/ Being As An Ocean, Sperling
Jun 17 – Bischofsmais.DE | Rock the Hill (Festival)
Jun 18 – Mannheim, DE | Delta Bash (Festival)
Jun 19 – Pratteln, CH | Z7 Wild Dayz (Festival)
Jun 21 – Milan, IT | INFEST (Festival)
Jun 22 – Graz, AT | Orpheum w/ Beartooth
Jun 23 – Nuremberg, DE | Z-Bau w/ Beartooth
Jun 24 – Ysselsteyn, NL | Jera On Air (Festival)
Jun 25 – Munster, DE | Vainstream (Festival)
Jun 26 – Ferropolis, DE | Full Force (Festival)
Aug 06 – Columbus, OH | Express Live ~
Aug 25 – Phoenix, AZ | Marquee Theatre
Aug 26 – Anaheim, CA | House of Blues
Aug 27 – Los Angeles, CA | The Wiltern
Aug 28 – Sacramento, CA | Ace of Spades
Aug 30 – Portland, OR | Roseland
Aug 31 – Seattle, WA | Showbox
Sep 02 – Boise, ID | Revolution
Sep 03 – Salt Lake City, UT | Depot
Sep 04 – Denver, CO | Mission
Sep 06 – Minneapolis, MN | Skyway Theatre
Sep 07 – Chicago, IL | Concord Music Hall
Sep 08 – Royal Oak, MI | Royal Oak Theatre
Sep 09 – Pittsburgh, PA | Four Chord Music Festival
Sep 11 – Danville, VA | Blue Ridge Rock Festival
Sep 13 – Atlanta, GA | The Masquerade
Sep 14 – Orlando, FL | House of Blues
Sep 16 – Houston, TX | Warehouse Live
Sep 17 – San Antonio, TX | Vibes Event Center
Sep 18 – Dallas, TX | Amplify Live
Sep 20 – St Louis, MO | Red Flag
Sep 21 – Nashville, TN | Brooklyn Bowl
Sep 23 – Baltimore, MD | Rams Head Live
Sep 24 – Sayreville, NJ | Starland Ballroom
Sep 25 – Philadelphia, PA | The Fillmore
Sep 27 – Niagara Falls, NY | Rapids Theatre
Sep 28 – Huntington, NY | Paramount
Sep 30 – Worcester, MA | The Palladium
Oct 01 – Montreal, QC | Olympia
Oct 02 – Toronto, ON | History
Oct 22 – Las Vegas, NV | WHEN WE WERE YOUNG Festival
Oct 23 – Las Vegas, NV | WHEN WE WERE YOUNG Festival
Oct 29 – Las Vegas, NV | WHEN WE WERE YOUNG Festival
Nov 08 – Emo’s Not Dead Cruise | Los Angeles, CA – Ensenada, Mexico
Photo Credit: Mehreen Rizvi