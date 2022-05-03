Silverstein Unveil Lively New Single “Live Like This”

Home News Noah Janowski May 3rd, 2022 - 1:22 PM

Silverstein released a brand new single and music video today, titled “Live Like This,” featuring the emo hip-hop artist nothing,nowhere. The single releases in time for their new album, Misery Made Me, which is set to release this Friday.

“There came a point when I was somewhere between pessimistic and numb. Something needed to change but I didn’t know where to turn.” Silverstein guitarist Paul Marc said of the single in a press release, which he also revealed was written and recorded during the COVID-19 lockdown.

“It felt like the only way to work through the s*** was to hit rock bottom and dig a little deeper to find some hope,” Marc also said about writing and recording during the quarantine, per the press release

Lead singer Shane Told discussed the message behind the band’s new single.

“I don’t wanna die, but I can’t live like this’ – the lyric says it all,” Told said, per the press release. “Living through an unimaginable time we all faced some of the darkest feelings of our lives. The uncertainty, the anxiety, it was crippling. Bringing in another voice was important for this song to show its universal meaning. Joe (nothing,nowhere.) is from a different country, a different upbringing, a different age group, but his voice resonates just as loud as mine.”

The featured artist, nothing,nowhere., discussed collaborating with Silverstein in the press release.

“Silverstein has always been one of my favorite bands. Shane’s vocals inspired me when I first started singing as a kid, so I knew I had to get on this track,” the emo hi-hop artist said.

The band also announced a co-headlining summer tour with The Amity Affliction. The locations and dates are below.

May 03 – Louisville, KY | Old Forester’s Paristown Hall

Jun 03 – Leeds, UK | Slam Dunk

Jun 04 – Hatfield, UK | Slam Dunk

Jun 06 – Lille, FR | TBC w/ August Burns Red

Jun 07 – Augsburg, DE | Kantine

Jun 08 – Budapest, HU | Budapest Park w/ Billy Talent

Jun 11 – Bremen, DE | Tower

Jun 12 – Aarhus, DK | Train w/ Beartooth, August Burns Red

Jun 14 – Hannover, DE | MusikZentrum w/ Beartooth

Jun 15 – Hamburg, DE | Gruenspan w/ Being As An Ocean, Sperling

Jun 17 – Bischofsmais.DE | Rock the Hill (Festival)

Jun 18 – Mannheim, DE | Delta Bash (Festival)

Jun 19 – Pratteln, CH | Z7 Wild Dayz (Festival)

Jun 21 – Milan, IT | INFEST (Festival)

Jun 22 – Graz, AT | Orpheum w/ Beartooth

Jun 23 – Nuremberg, DE | Z-Bau w/ Beartooth

Jun 24 – Ysselsteyn, NL | Jera On Air (Festival)

Jun 25 – Munster, DE | Vainstream (Festival)

Jun 26 – Ferropolis, DE | Full Force (Festival)

Aug 06 – Columbus, OH | Express Live ~

Aug 25 – Phoenix, AZ | Marquee Theatre

Aug 26 – Anaheim, CA | House of Blues

Aug 27 – Los Angeles, CA | The Wiltern

Aug 28 – Sacramento, CA | Ace of Spades

Aug 30 – Portland, OR | Roseland

Aug 31 – Seattle, WA | Showbox

Sep 02 – Boise, ID | Revolution

Sep 03 – Salt Lake City, UT | Depot

Sep 04 – Denver, CO | Mission

Sep 06 – Minneapolis, MN | Skyway Theatre

Sep 07 – Chicago, IL | Concord Music Hall

Sep 08 – Royal Oak, MI | Royal Oak Theatre

Sep 09 – Pittsburgh, PA | Four Chord Music Festival

Sep 11 – Danville, VA | Blue Ridge Rock Festival

Sep 13 – Atlanta, GA | The Masquerade

Sep 14 – Orlando, FL | House of Blues

Sep 16 – Houston, TX | Warehouse Live

Sep 17 – San Antonio, TX | Vibes Event Center

Sep 18 – Dallas, TX | Amplify Live

Sep 20 – St Louis, MO | Red Flag

Sep 21 – Nashville, TN | Brooklyn Bowl

Sep 23 – Baltimore, MD | Rams Head Live

Sep 24 – Sayreville, NJ | Starland Ballroom

Sep 25 – Philadelphia, PA | The Fillmore

Sep 27 – Niagara Falls, NY | Rapids Theatre

Sep 28 – Huntington, NY | Paramount

Sep 30 – Worcester, MA | The Palladium

Oct 01 – Montreal, QC | Olympia

Oct 02 – Toronto, ON | History

Oct 22 – Las Vegas, NV | WHEN WE WERE YOUNG Festival

Oct 23 – Las Vegas, NV | WHEN WE WERE YOUNG Festival

Oct 29 – Las Vegas, NV | WHEN WE WERE YOUNG Festival

Nov 08 – Emo’s Not Dead Cruise | Los Angeles, CA – Ensenada, Mexico

Photo Credit: Mehreen Rizvi