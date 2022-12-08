Tool’s Danny Carey Due in Court Next Week Over Alleged Assault

Home News Cait Stoddard December 8th, 2022 - 2:17 PM

Today revolvermag.com has reported that Tool’s drummer Danny Carey is due in court next week over alleged assault. Back in December of last year Carey was allegedly arrested at the Kansas City International Airport for allegedly getting into a fight with another man. Carey will allegedly have his first hearing on December 15 after the case was postponed seven times since the alleged incident.

According to officers Carey allegedly and intentionally inflicted injury when he allegedly yelled a homophobic slur at the victim, saying “You’re a f****** f*****” while allegedly jabbing the victim in the chest with two fingers. TMZ has reported at that Carey was allegedly facing misdemeanor assault charges and could be allegedly fined up to $13,900.

Footage of Carey’s alleged arrest at the airport and Carey drumming with the Kansas University pep band can be viewed below.

Carey is originally from Kansas and he was in the area for the revival of the Kansas-Missouri college basketball showdown. On the video Carey is playing drums with the KU Basketball Pep Band at the Missouri vs. Kansas game at Allen Fieldhouse the day before his alleged arrest.

