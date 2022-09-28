Rush’s Geddy Lee & Alex Lifeson Perform Three Songs With Dave Grohl, Chad Smith & Danny Carey During Taylor Hawkins Tribute

Home News Karan Singh September 28th, 2022 - 12:54 PM

Geddy Lee of Rush

The second of two tribute shows in memory of late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins took place at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles last night. Among the many highlights such as a Nirvana/Soundgarden crossover and Dave Chappelle singing “Creep” was Geddy Lee And Alex Lifeson of Rush performing three songs alongside a cast of all-star drummers.

Lee and Lifeson were first joined by Dave Grohl for “2112 Part I: Overture”from the 1976 prog-rock epic. The Foo Fighters frontman then handed passed the baton(s) to Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith. He played along to “Working Man” from Rush’s 1974 self-titled debut. Lastly, the two legends were joined by Tool drummer Danny Carey for the celebrated instrumental “YYZ.”

Each performance had fans fantasizing about a proper Rush reunion with a rotating lineup of drummers to play the late, great Neil Peart’s part. Back in 2021, unfortunately, Lifeson shut down any speculations about a reunion, stating “there’s no way Rush will ever exist again.” (Consequence)

Check out footage of the Rush songs performed at last night’s concert:

Photo Credit: Dave Gatson