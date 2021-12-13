Tool’s Danny Carey Arrest for Alleged Assault

Home News Skyler Graham December 13th, 2021 - 2:35 PM

Tool perform at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, CA, USA on 20 October, 2019.

Danny Carey of Tool was recently arrested for allegedly assaulting another man inside the terminal of the airport in Kansas City, Missouri. TMZ reports that Carey got into a physical altercation in the terminal, leading to the arrest.

According to Consequence, the drummer was in his home state of Kansas to play drums at the University of Kansas’ basketball game against the University of Missouri. Once at the airport, TMZ says, the police were called about the altercation and then they took Carey to the station, booked him for misdemeanor assault and eventually released him on bond. His mugshot is in the tweet below.

Carey was recently featured in a Christmas commercial for bandmate Justin Chancellor’s new Dunlop Cry Baby Wah pedal. Earlier this month, Tool joined forces with members of the Red Hot Chili Peppers, Jane’s Addiction, Foo Fighters and more in a charity jam session for the Bring Back the Arts fundraiser for Malibu Elementary School. Next month, the band is set to embark on their winter 2022 North American tour, which begins in Oregon on Jan. 10 and ends in Cleveland, Ohio on March 20. The group will then perform across Europe throughout the end of April and the duration of May.

Photo Credit: Marv Watson