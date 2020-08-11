Danny Carey Says Tool is Without a Label and Hopes Tool Can “Knock Out” a New EP During Quarantine

Home News Aaron Grech August 11th, 2020 - 1:29 PM

Tool’s latest studio album Fear Inoculum was a massive commercial success, debuting at the top of the Billboard 200, breaking the group’s 13 year hiatus and garnering the group a Grammy. This album was supposed to lead to a tour, which has since been cancelled due to COVID-19, but the band’s drummer Danny Carey has recently doubled down on his hopes to begin recording an EP with the group during this lockdown.

Carey first announced his hopes for the band to write a new EP back in April, but according to a statement he made on the cEvin Key hosted by Skinny Puppy, the band has not gone through with these plans. The drummer also revealed that the band is no longer signed to a major label, making them “free agents” to release what they want.

“Tool hasn’t been jamming. We’ve been just kind on hiatus,” Carey explained. “Nothing’s really been happening. But I think it’s time. We kept hoping that we were gonna get back out, so we were just kind of, ‘Hey, enjoy this while it lasts,’ but now it’s looking like it could go to the rest of the year, so we need to get the lead out and start functioning — maybe knock out another EP, at least, or something like that.”

The drummer also stated that the tour’s cancellation cost them the largest tour that they have ever planned, however the group were able to get in a few dates at the beginning of the year. The group’s touring company was also identified as receiving assistance through the COVID-19 Payment Protection Program.

“We got in some pretty good touring, luckily, right after the new year, and come March, we were just taking off on about a 10-show run, and then we were gonna have a little break and then start the biggest American tour we’ve ever done,” Carey elaborated. “So that was a heartbreaker when all that hit the fan. So we’re just kind of in suspension now.”

Check out the live stream below: