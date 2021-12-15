Tool’s Danny Carey Allegedly Used Homophobic Slur Prior To Arrest

Home News Roy Lott December 15th, 2021 - 6:46 PM

Tool perform at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, CA, USA on 20 October, 2019.

While being arrested at the Kansas City Airport this past Sunday (December 12) Tool’s own Danny Carey had some words to say. According to Stereogum, Carey was seen arguing with another man at the airport. Police officers claimed that they saw Carey yelling a homophobic slur at the other man while poking him in the chest with two fingers. As of now, there is no additional information on what led to the heated argument or what the exact homophobic slur was.

Carey was arrested for allegedly assaulting another man while in the airport. Both Carey and the unnamed man had a physical altercation, which he was charged with a misdemeanor assault. The drummer was in Kansas City to perform at a college basketball game with the University Of Kansas marching band. Carey was then issued a municipal ticket and is scheduled to appear in court in January.

Carey and his band Tool were recently featured in a Christmas commercial for bandmate Justin Chancellor’s new Dunlop Cry Baby Wah pedal. The band also joined forces with members of the Red Hot Chili Peppers, Jane’s Addiction, Foo Fighters and more in a charity jam session for the Bring Back the Arts fundraiser for Malibu Elementary School. The session happened eaerleir this month. Tool is also gearing up to hit the road next winter in North America, which is slated to begin in Oregon on January 10, It will hit other major cities including San Diego, Anaheim, Miami, Detroit and Kansas City, before concluding Cleveland, Ohio on March 20. The group will then head overseas to Europe in April, kicking the leg off in Copenhagen on April 23. The last show of the tour is set to happen in Budapest on May 24. Tickets for all shows are on sale now via the band’s website.

Photo Credit: Marv Watson