Cheap Trick’s Rick Nielsen to Sit Out More Shows While Recovering From Medical Procedure

Yesterday blabbermouth.net reported that Cheap Trick‘s guitarist Rick Nielsen will be missing the band’s shows this weekend when undergoing a “minor” medical procedure. Nielsen will be temporarily replaced by the 28-year-old Robin Taylor Zander who is the son of Cheap Trick’s lead singer Robin Wayne Zander.

Also on Wednesday Cheap Trick went on social media and posted a message to their fans about Nielsen’s surgery and how Robin Taylor Zander will the band’s guitarist.

Six weeks ago Rick had a procedure that has required him to stay off the road until fully recovered. Unfortunately, Rick still needs a little bit more time and will not be out with us this week. Robin Taylor Zander will be moving to lead guitar for the next two shows. — Cheap Trick (@cheaptrick) December 7, 2022

We appreciate the continued support." said Cheap Trick

Cheap Trick are scheduled to perform at Desert Diamond Casinos & Entertainment in Sahaurita, Arizona this Friday and at the Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, California on Saturday, December 10.

Robin Taylor Zander has played drums, bass and lead guitar for Cheap Trick when other members weren’t available. In 2016, he played drums for the band when Daxx Nielsen, who replaced Bun E. Carlos, had to take time off for the birth of his child. Robin Taylor Zander filled in for bassist Tom Petersson in 2021 when Petersson was sidelined by heart surgery. Also he filled in for Nielsen a handful of times in the past when Nielsen’s previous health issues forced him off the road.