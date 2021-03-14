Cheap Trick Shares Wicked New Single “Boys & Girls & Rock N Roll”

Home News Caroline Fisher March 14th, 2021 - 11:15 PM

Rockford rock band Cheap Trick has released a new single, “Boys & Girls & Rock N Roll,” from their upcoming album In Another World. The LP is set to be released April 9, 2021 via BMG. The anticipated album will be the group’s first since their 2017 albums We’re All Alright and Christmas Christmas, and their 20th studio album thus far. Fans can preorder In Another World now.

“This band is held together by music,” says frontman Robin Zander. “It’s the super glue that keeps us writing and putting records out. The reason we started the band in the first place was to tour and write songs and put records out. If all that went away, there would be no point then, would there?”

Listen to “Boys & Girls & Rock N Roll” here:

The classic sounding love song paints a picture of a girl “so fab,” that she leaves the speaker hoping that she’ll “never let [him] go.” The nostalgic song’s instrumentation leaves a sizable impression on listeners due to it’s distinct and exciting sound. Complete with guitar solos and a catchy chorus, the track fits in comfortably with Cheap Trick’s other work, giving listeners a taste of what to expect on the upcoming album.

The group plans to get back on the road and tour North America as soon as possible, and they have even scheduled a show at the Pacific Amphitheatre with Blue Oyster Cult in July. They were also scheduled to appear alongside L7 and Dave Grohl for the “Heaven is Rock & Roll” benefit gala in 2020.

Cheap Trick shared the stage in Kansas City with Melvins in 2018 to cover their song “Surrender.” They were also inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2015.