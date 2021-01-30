Cheap Trick Announce New Album In Another World For April 2021 Release, Share New Single “Light Up The Fire”

Home News Kyle Cravens January 30th, 2021 - 4:34 PM

American rock band Cheap Trick recently released single “Light Up The Fire,” a track that heralds the bands eagerly anticipated album, In Another World. This new full-length LP is Cheap Trick’s 20th studio album to date and is marked down for a release on April 9.

It is astounding at how enduring Cheap Trick continues to be. With five decade of making standout tunes under their belts, fatigue would seem inevitable. “Light Up The Fire” denounces any fears for wear and tear on the bands sound and resolve. It is a small, pummeling track, with age defying soaring rock and roll vocals from lead singer Robin Zander. An explosive chorus beckons for multiple listens, in no small part owed to the songs wonderful ear hugging pre-chorus progression.

Speaking on the bands unwavering career, Zander says in a press release, “This band is held together by music. It’s the super glue that keeps us writing and putting records out. The reason we started the band in the first place was to tour and write songs and put records out. If all that went away, there would be no point then, would there?”

In Another World, produced by longtime associate Julian Raymond, will be distributed digitally as well as on standard black vinyl and CD. Limited edition blue and white splattered vinyl will be available at independent record stores nationwide. In addition, a limited-edition picture disc will be available exclusively via Target. Pre-orders are available now, right here. Check out the track list for the LP below.

In Another World Track List:

1. “Here Comes the Summer”

2. “Quit Waking Me Up”

3. “Another World”

4. “Boys & Girls & Rock N Roll”

5. “The Party”

6. “Final Days”

7. “So It Goes”

8. “Light Up the Fire”

9. “Passing Through”

10. “Here’s Looking At You”

11. “Another World reprise”

12. “I’ll See You Again”

13. “Gimme Some Truth”