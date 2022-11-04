Cheap Trick’s Rick Nielsen To Sit Out Shows After Undergoing Minor Procedure

Home News Gracie Chunes November 4th, 2022 - 2:05 PM

Cheap Trick guitarist Rick Nielsen will sit out of the bands shows this upcoming weekend, November 4-6, due to a “minor” procedure he recently went under. The band is scheduled to play in Port Huron, Michigan on Friday, November 4 and Kalamazoo, Michigan on Saturday, November 5. Cheap Trick will then take a short break before picking things up again on Thursday, November 10 in Auburn, Washington, hopefully with Nielsen joining them onstage again.

On November 3, the band released a message on social media regarding the short-term change:

A few days ago Rick had a minor procedure that requires him to stay off the road for this week and not travel. Robin Taylor Zander will be stepping up this weekend. We look forward to Rick rejoining the guys on the west coast later next week. — Cheap Trick (@cheaptrick) November 3, 2022

Nielsen will be temporarily replaced by Robin Taylor Zander, the son of Cheap Trick’s frontman Robin Wayne Zander. This isn’t the first time Taylor Zander has filled in for Neilsen due to health issues, or for other members as well. Taylor Zander has played drums, bass and lead guitar for the band when other members were unavailable, like in 2016 when drummer Daxx Neilsen, son of Rick Neilsen, who replaced original member Bun E. Carlos, took time off for the birth of his child. Taylor Zander also filled in for bassist Tom Petersson when he had heart surgery in 2021.

Cheap Trick’s current lineup includes three of its original members, Wayne Zander, Nielsen and Petersson. (Blabbermouth)