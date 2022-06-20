Pusha T and No Malice Reunite Clipse for The First Time in Over a Decade

Home News Lucy Yang June 20th, 2022 - 11:56 AM

Announcing a reunion that has been paused for literally a decade, Pusha T and No Malice came together “played a set as part of Pharrell‘s Something In The Water festival, appearing during a headline billing dubbed ‘Pharrell and Phriends’” (NME) This festival has been previously hinted at for a hopeful teaser back in 2020 when Pusha T announced, “Wishful thinking… but see y’all at Something In The Water for sure.” (NME) The duo performed Mr. Me too, What Happened to That Boy, Cot Damn and Grindin.

For the fans, this performance was extra meaningful in the sense that both artists had been focusing on themselves and their own musical career. Pusha T released his latest album It’s Almost Dry last month while No Malice has said during a 2016 interview, “I’mma tell you that I learned to never say never, and I don’t shut the door on anything. I really don’t. In fact, I would like to see Clipse do it. I’ve said it before, my brother and I would definitely make clown soup out of all these MCs. Now that much I know.” (AFH)

With this being said, one can only expect for a possible joint release EP coming soon. Both artists are now promoting music together and bringing a new flow during this summer heat of rap.

Photo credit: Richard Saethang