Nick Cave Says He Still Loves Kanye West’s Music Despite His Antisemitic Comments

Home News Cait Stoddard November 10th, 2022 - 11:53 AM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

Although singer Kanye West has unapologetically said explicit antisemitism remarks on social media, singer Nick Cave still insists that West’s music is still awesome despite the negativity that has surrounded West’s statements.

Previously Cave has written about his love toward West’s music and in his Red Hand Files newsletter back in 2020, Cave boldy stated, “Making art is a form of madness — we slip deep within our own singular vision and become lost to it. There is no musician on Earth that is as committed to their own derangement as Kanye, and in this respect, at this point in time, he is our greatest artist.” Also The Independent reports, Cave has told the BBC’s Newsnight howhe still feels that way about West’s music.