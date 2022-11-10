mxdwn Music

Nick Cave Says He Still Loves Kanye West’s Music Despite His Antisemitic Comments

November 10th, 2022 - 11:53 AM

Although singer Kanye West has unapologetically said explicit antisemitism remarks on social media, singer Nick Cave still insists that West’s music is still awesome despite the negativity  that has surrounded West’s statements.

Previously  Cave  has written about his love toward West’s music and in his Red Hand Files newsletter back in 2020, Cave boldy stated, “Making art is a form of madness — we slip deep within our own singular vision and become lost to it. There is no musician on Earth that is as committed to their own derangement as Kanye, and in this respect, at this point in time, he is our greatest artist.” Also The Independent reports, Cave has told the BBC’s Newsnight howhe still feels that way about West’s music.

 “On some level I don’t care what Kanye has to say on things, but I do love Kanye, his music. But I find antisemitism in particular distasteful. And so it’s very disappointing to hear these remarks and such sort of obvious, boring kind of reductive tropes that he’s actually pedaling. However, it’s a personal choice as to whether you can go on and listen to that person’s music. I personally can. I love Kanye’s music. I feel that he’s done the best music of anybody in some time, the most interesting, challenging, bold music… Kanye, for me, controversially, is, in my opinion, the greatest artist of our generation. I love his music.” said Cave

Also in the interview Cave discusses  the death of his teenage son, by saying that he was “an incomplete or unformed human being” before losing his son.

