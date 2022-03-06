Float Fest Announces 2022 Lineup Featuring deadmau5, Pusha T, Vampire Weekend And More

Home News Anaya Bufkin March 6th, 2022 - 2:07 PM

Among the many festivals returning this year after two years of the COVID-19 pandemic that has shut down and altered events, Float Fest is back and better this year with an amazing lineup of talented artists.

The Texas festival Float Fest went through a few inconveniences in the previous years. In 2019, the festival was canceled due to “construction delays”, which was a result of the festival’s move to a new location in Gonzalez, Texas. In 2020, the festival was canceled due to the beginning of the global pandemic. So, the festival is now returning this summer, surely back better than ever, since 2018.

Based on a report from Brooklyn Vegan, the festival will take place on July 23 and July 24 in Gonzalez, TX. Float Fest’s 2022 lineup looks great and full of entertaining artists that you wouldn’t want to miss out on!

The first day, Saturday, July 23, will consist of Vampire Weekend, deadmau5, Chance the Rapper, producer and DJ Kaytranada, Quinn XCII, 100 gecs and more. Sunday, July 24, the lineup will include Marshmallow, Cage the Elephant, Lord Huron, CHVRCHES, Pusha T, Tove Lo, and more.

Not only will festival-goers be able to watch amazing performances by their favorite artists, but Float Fest will also feature tubing on the Guadalupe River, as well as camping. It’s perfect for the Summer in Texas! Tickets include single and two-day passes, in which attendees can choose whether or not they want to have tubing added on. There are also VIP options available and on sale now at FloatFest.net.

Photo Credit: Mehreen Rizvi