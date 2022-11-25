Rammstein Unveil New Music Video For “Adieu”

Home News Gracie Chunes November 25th, 2022 - 12:09 PM

German industrial rockers Rammstein released the music video for their latest single “Adieu.” The song is featured on their most recent album, Zeit, which was released in April of this year. Band members Till Lindemann on vocals, Paul Landers and Richard Z. Kruspe on guitar, Flake on keyboards, Oliver Riedel on bass and Christoph Schneider on drums, spent two years working on the new album. They were assisted by Berlin producer Olsen Involtini.

The music video, directed by Specter Berlin, is almost 9 minutes of apocalyptic disarray. It opens with a bank robbery before descending into total chaos. The band performs “Adieu” throughout the short film, perfectly encapsulating the energy of the song.

Fans of Rammstein can enjoy the band’s most recent album in a variety of formats. Zeit was released as a standard CD in a digipack with a 20-page booklet, a special edition CD in a six-panel digipack with a 56-page booklet including slipcase, and as a double 180g vinyl LP with a 20-page large-format booklet. The album was released in the usual digital formats as well.

Rammstein just recently finished their North American stadium tour, which started on Sunday, August 21 in Montreal and ended on Tuesday, October 4 in Mexico City. (Blabbermouth)

Stream “Adieu” here.