Rammstein to Block the Reselling of Concert Tickets by Viagogo with Restraining Order

Photo Credit: Boston Schulz

German metal band Rammstein have expressed their anger toward ticket resell websites that have expensively charged people who want to go out to see concerts and sporting events. The band took legal action against the website Viagogo, filing a restraining order against the platform which effectively blocks them from being able to resell tickets to any of their performances Rammstein‘s attorney Sebastian Ott mentioned in a statement how customers often do not realize that they are buying tickets from a second hand platform and not the original website.

“Buyers often do not realise that they are not buying their tickets from the organiser but on the secondary ticket market. “The legislature has recognized this deficiency and acted. We are pleased that the district court of Hamburg shares our opinion and consistently prohibits violations of the new law.” said Ott

On the restraining order it is stated that the only platform that can sell Rammstein‘s tickets is Eventim. Also fans must have there full names displayed on the tickets and they must bring a proof of identification to be admitted into the shows. On another note fans will not be allowed to resell their tickets unless they go through the Eventim-distributed website fanSALE that process will be only become available in December.