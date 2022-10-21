Korn Bassist Fieldy’s Stillwell Project Debut New Video For “Rock The House”

Home News Trisha Valdez October 21st, 2022 - 7:41 PM

The Stillwell’s have collaborated with Korn, bassist Reginald “Fieldy” Arvizu. The group has teamed up and have released their official music video for their song Rock the House. According to source, “The Ahren Anthony-directed clip pays homage to Beastie Boys and is the title track of Stillwell’s upcoming fourth album.”

This song is a song to put you in a good mood, the upbeat, the tempo and the excitement in the video is something to make fans jump up on their feet when they listen. With a similar tune to the Beastie Boys, you can hear where the inspiration came from.

The music video for this song is an interesting one, again, heavily inspired by the Beastie Boys the group starts the video with silence goofing around in an old television screen with bold letters thanking the Beastie Boys for being their inspiration. They dressed in the clothes the Beastie Boys would wear which is out of norm from what they usually wear. In the music video the saturation is turned up all the way giving the feelings of early 2000 music videos. Through the whole song the three are taking turns dancing and getting close to the camera rapping their song.

This music video was most definitely something out of their norm, it was none the less a fun music video to watch. To read more articles about the artist click here.