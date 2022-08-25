Korn’s “Fieldy” To Release New Music From Stillwell Project

Home News Skyy Rincon August 25th, 2022 - 3:02 PM

According to Blabbermouth, Korn bassist Reginald “Fieldy” Arvizu’s band Stillwell will reportedly be releasing a new single on later this year on September 16. The group currently consists of Anthony “Q-Unique” Quiles and P.O.D. drummer Noah “Wuv” Bernardo.

The new track will mark the band’s first new music since the release of their third studio album Supernatural Miracle which was released back in September of 2020. The record was preceded by their 2015 release Raise It Up and Dirtbag which was released in 2011.

Back in June 2021, Fieldy announced that he would not be touring with Korn as he was “falling back” into some of his “bad habits” and needed time for healing. In June, Brain “Head” Welch assured fans that the group has been in contact with Fieldy and that they will be getting together after their current tour to see how he is doing. Drummer Ray Luzier and vocalist Jonathan Davis also discussed Fieldy and his healing process, remarking that they love and care for him and hope that he will be able to “figure it out.”

Korn has also been included on many other festival lineups including Rocklahoma 2022 alongside Shinedown and Five Finger Death Punch as well as Welcome To Rockville in which several sets were unfortunately canceled due to inclement weather including Guns N Roses, Rise Against, Bush and more. They have also been on a co-headlining tour with Evanescence this summer even inviting the band’s Amy Lee onstage to perform their 1998 classic “Freak On A Leash” in Denver, Colorado.