Album Review: Beastie Boys – Check Your Head (Limited Edition Reissue)

A throwback worth your time

Check Your Head is the third studio album by the Beastie Boys, coming out in 1992, with “Pass the Mic” being its first single. This album showcases the group going back to punk and sampling less heavily than before. Check Your Head was recorded with live instruments making this the first time the group had done so since their earlier EPs. It was met with generally favorable reviews and was later re-released in 2009 with additional tracks. The 2022 rerelease is a deluxe reissue of the iconic album, an exciting treat for fans old and new.

This album starts with the track “Jimmy James.” The recording of them at a concert saying “this next one is the first song on our new album” is a strong introduction to the record, and is a sample from Cheap Trick’s live album Cheap Trick at Budokan. The track immediately transitions into a funky beat with a guitar tune that stands out. The two-minute-long intro is a bit overwhelming but not too lengthy. The song “Pass the Mic,” the first single from the album, stands out with its back-to-back verses from each member. The small interlude in the middle of the track is also a nice segue into the next set of verses. Overall, this track was an excellent choice for the single and is one of the best songs on the album.

The next two tracks serve as short and sweet transitions, and while they did serve their purpose, they didn’t add much other than that. The next track that stands out is “Finger Lickin’ Good.” This track stands out on the record for the incredible synergy between Mike D and MCA. The verses performed by the two talented emcees feel effortless and makes the track live up to its name. Additionally, as Mike D mentions at the end of the track, Ad-Rock does an amazing job “cuttin’ it up on the turntable.” This track showcases all three members at their best and displays how well they all work together.

Another incredible performance follows up this track on “So What’Cha Want.” This track, the second single of the album, is another hit with great verses and beautiful production. Aside from the first track’s outro, one of the great things about these songs is that none of them overstay their welcome on the record and are the perfect length for what each one does.

After another few short tracks that serve as transitions and small songs, the song “Stand Together” provides more amazing instrumentals and classic Beastie Boys verses. The synthesizer in the background may have been an eccentric choice for the track however it was a great addition to the song. Another song that stands out is the song “Professor Booty.” This song has a classic boom-bap beat with a funky guitar, hard drums, and scratches on the beat. Once again, the Beastie Boys deliver the energy a beat as this deserves with their great verses and flow.

The second LP in the record starts with an instrumental track and a return of “Pass the Mic.” After these two tracks and another instrumental the track “Netty’s Girl” comes on. This track is a mellow track about love. It offers relief from the heavy-hitting beats that come before and after it. The track that comes after it, “The Skills to Pay the Bills” is a wonderful track that is up-to-par with some of the best tracks on the first half of the record. The drums, guitar, and verses all contribute to its energy. The next two tracks, remixes of the song “What’Cha Want” do not add much to the record. They simply offer alternative versions of the track that some people might find better than the original but do not offer much more than that.

After another few alternative remixes and live versions of songs featured on the first half of the record, Beastie Boys come out with the instrumental “Honky Rink.” This instrumental is a smooth, almost jazzy track without any of the hard drum beats found on some other tracks from this record. The next track, “Boomin’ Granny” is a fun little track, but feels inconsequential. The album finishes with the instrumental “Drinkin’ Wine.”

This album is a great listen-through for fans of Beastie Boys and Rock/Rap. It features some of the best verses and beats from the members and also has plenty of enjoyable instrumentals. However, the album does run a little long, and some tracks could have been left out. For example, the numerous versions of “So What’Cha Want.” Aside from its length, this album is wonderfully filled with energy and hit songs.