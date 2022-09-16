Korn’s Fieldy Unveils New Stillwell Song & Video “Can’t Stop Now”

Home News Gracie Chunes September 16th, 2022 - 2:45 PM

On Friday, September 16, Stillwell, the band featuring Korn bassist Reginald “Fieldy” Arvizu, vocalist/guitarist Anthony “Q-Unique” Quiles and P.O.D. drummer Noah “Wuv” Bernardo, has released the official music video for its new single, “Can’t Stop Now.”

The music video features the band performing the song in a warehouse with newspaper covered walls and old televisions on the floor. This single was described in a press release as “the culmination of years’ worth” of the individual members “finding their voice.”

Despite the fact that Arvizu is not joining his Korn bandmates on their current tour, he did play on Requiem. Earlier this month, Arvizu issued a statement saying that Stillwell “has nothing to do with Korn.” When it comes to the the members and their other bands, Arvizu stated “We intentionally made sure to not sound like the other bands we’re a part of, out of respect, integrity and just wanting to push ourselves creatively,” (Blabbermouth)

Stream “Can’t Stop Now” here.