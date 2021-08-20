Outkast’s Big Boi and Sleepy Brown Announce New Joint Album The Big Sleepover for September 2021 Release, Share Mellow Single “The Big Sleep is Over”

Home News Michelle Leidecker August 20th, 2021 - 2:42 PM

Big Boi from Outkast and Sleepy Brown have just announced a joint album titled The Sleepover which is set to be released September of 2021. In conjunction with their announcement, they’ve also released a new single and video for “The Big Sleep Is Over.”

Reminiscent of the 90s cartoon animation style, we see Big Boi and Sleepy Brown dance through what looks like a weed farm with a lady bug and other insects. The mellow beat keeps you vibing in spite of the lyrics, which talk about the realities of rap and life as we know it.

Both big names in the rap game, there is much excitement in watching Big Boi and Outkast come together for a full length album, as they’ve collaborated on previous singles “Intentions” (ft. CeeLo Green), “Can’t Sleep” and “Lower Case (no cap).” “The Big Sleep Is Over” teases The Big Sleepover, which is set for release September 3rd 2021 on HITCO. The pair have also announced their Fall tour, which behind with their headlining set at the MLS All-Star Game in Los Ángeles this coming Tuesday, August 24th.