Wet Leg Shares Demo of Previously Unreleased Song “Loving You” for New Abortion Access Benefit Compilation

Home News Cait Stoddard October 6th, 2022 - 6:22 PM

Good Music, in collaboration with Noise For Now, announced the Good Music To Ensure Safe Abortion Access To All compilation earlier this week, which has since been covered by Rolling Stone, Pitchfork, Spin, Consequence, NME, The Fader, Nylon and many more. The new fundraising compilation will benefit organizations facilitating abortion access and features genre-spanning previously unreleased recordings including never-before-heard new songs, covers, remixes, live versions, and unreleased demos. The compilation will be available for only 24 hours exclusively on Bandcamp thisFriday, October 7th starting at 12a.m. As of today, fans get an early listen to Wet Leg’s contribution – a demo of their song “Loving You.” The original track is found on the duo’s celebrated self-titled debut album A Thrashing Good Time.

“Loving You (Demo)” is such a great song by how sincere the vocal performance is. Right off the bat, a sweet and light can be heard singing blissfully in the background and through the whole song the vocals become more passionate because the singers are falling endlessly in love. Also the instrumentation does a fantastic job with creating a pop and rock vibe that matches the vocal style and the enjoyable part is hearing the guitar playing rocking out to the chorus. Wet Leg have a hit with “Loving You (Demo).”

Good Music To Ensure Safe Abortion Access To All features songs from artists that include Amanda Shires x Jason Isbell, Bobby Weir & Wolf Bros, Cat Power, Daniel Rossen, David Byrne x Devo, Death Cab for Cutie, Fleet Foxes, Gia Margaret, Grouplove, King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard, Mac DeMarco, Maya Hawke, Overcoats, Pearl Jam, PUP, The Regrettes, R.E.M., Sleater-Kinney, Soccer Mommy, Tegan and Sara, Thao x Tune-Yards, Ty Segall and more, with the compilation’s cover art created by Kim Gordon.