Beyonce Submits Renaissance & “Break My Soul” For Dance/Electronic Categories For 2023 Grammy Consideration

Beyonce, having taken home 28 Grammy awards and 79 nominations throughout her entire music career, this feminist icon is the “winningest female artist in Grammys history, as she has won more awards than any other female music artist thus far in history. However, Beyonce is still not satisfied with her wins, as she is now looking to secure her first Grammy nominations in the dance/electronic music categories in the upcoming 2023 Grammy Awards ceremony through her submission of Renaissance and “Break My Soul.” Renaissance was submitted for Album of the Year and Best Dance/Electronic Album, while “Break My Soul” was submitted for Record of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best Dance/Electronic Recording.

When asked why Beyonce decided to deviate from her typical pop, R&B, rap, and rock music genres upon Renaissance’s release, Beyonce acknowledged her late uncle Johnny and those who created this style of music, her electronic and dance music forbears, for inspiring her to create something out of her usual genre. She released a statement saying, “ A big thank you to my Uncle Johnny…He was my godmother and the first person to expose me to a lot of the music and culture that serve as inspiration for this album. Thank you to all of the pioneers who originate culture, to all of the fallen angels whose contributions have gone unrecognized for far too long. This is a celebration for you” (Pitchfork).

In addition to these submissions in the general and electronic/dance categories, Beyonce also submitted songs “Heated” and “Virgo’s Groove” for Best R&B Performance, and “Cuff It” for Best R&B Song.

With the release of Beyonce’s album Renaissance on July 29, 2022, Beyonce became the first woman to top the Billboard 200 U.S. Album Chart in 2022, following Adele’s album 30 in November 2021.

