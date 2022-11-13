Teri Gender Bender Shares New Single “Give Me, Give Me” Featuring Omar Rodríguez-López

Home News Rhea Mursalin November 13th, 2022 - 6:24 AM

Teri Gender Bender supports The Mars Volta at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles, CA USA on 21 October 2022.

Founding member of rock band Le Butcherettes, Teri Gender Bender has released a new single titled, “Give Me Give Me” featuring Omar Rodriguez López. This track quickly follows the release of her latest EP, Saturn Sex.

About the song, Teri explains, “GIVE ME, GIVE ME” is about “the feeling like you are never enough to the sensational spectrum of wanting more, that you do not have enough. From carnal sexual desire to existential crisis of the self.”

Singing, “Give me, give me, give me everything you’ve ever done/Tell me, tell me, tell me all the shame you’ve ever known,” the tune is one that falls into the mysterious genre category that Teri Gender Bender is most known for.

Combining a mixture of sounds and a somewhat distorted vocal effect, “Give Me Give Me” is an incredibly alluring and rhythmic single.

Teri Gender Bender has recently finished up a tour with The Mars Volta and has also shared the single “Saturn Sex” a mere month ago.

Photo Credit: Nicole Ditt