Teri Gender Bender Debuts Empowering New Single “The Get Up”, Saturn Sex EP Out October 21

Home News Rhea Mursalin September 17th, 2022 - 3:47 PM

Teri Gender Bender has released a brand new single titled, “The Get Up,” which is a part of her upcoming EP, Saturn Sex.

The lead singer of Le Butcherettes allows for her Mexican roots to shine through as she sings both Spanish and English in her new song.

Lyrically, “The Get Up,” Teri says, “is about coming face to face with the feeling of never doing enough.

Listen to “The Get Up” here.

”It’s difficult to categorize the genre of Teri Gender Bender’s sound as her new single delves into a weird, funky instrumentation that provides just enough rhythm so as not to distract from the significance of her vocals.

Teri repeatedly sings, “I never did enough. I cannot get up. Why can’t I get out?,” showcasing an important and unfortunate struggle of feeling frozen in this constant loop within oneself and within one’s mind.

Currently, the singer is set to tour with The Mars Volta this coming Fall around North America. It will be the group’s first set of live shows in ten years.

Additionally, earlier this year Teri Gender Bender, along with her band Le Butcherettes, had released a split EP with Death Valley Girls.

But, fans of the singer’s solo – style music, can expect the release of Saturn Sex on October 21 by Clouds Hill.