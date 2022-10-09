Teri Gender Bender Shares Refreshing New Single “Saturn Sex”

Home News Rhea Mursalin October 9th, 2022 - 11:29 AM

Teri Gender Bender has shared her brand new single “Saturn Sex” which is the the title track from her upcoming EP out Oct. 21 (digitally) and Dec. 16 (physically) via Cloud Hills.

The founding member and singer of rock band, Le Butcherettes expressed that the single is “a manifesto against the big man living in his ideological world…coming to a realization that their goal was never to be protected but rather to be used as a pawn for them to continue their violation of Mother Earth and her ant colonies.”

The layered vocals and gentleness of Teri Gender Bender’s tone in “Saturn Sex” contributes to an indescribable single. It is difficult to place the singer’s style of music into a single genre and it is this nuanced approach to songwriting and production that sets her songs apart.

Teri Gender Bender is currently on tour with The Mars Volta and has also recently shared the single “The Get Up” – another featured track on Saturn Sex.

The singer, along with her band Le Butcherettes, also released a split EP with the Death Valley Girls in February of this year.