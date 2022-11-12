Manchester Orchestra’s Shares Anthemic New Single “No Rule”

Home News Gracie Chunes November 12th, 2022 - 1:55 PM

On Friday, November 11, Manchester Orchestra released their newest single “No Rule,” via Loma Vista Records. The song was initially created during the recording of the band’s 2021 album The Million Masks of God. The album went on to be named one of 2021’s Best Albums of the Year by Consequence, Brooklyn Vegan, FLOOD Magazine and more.

“No Rule” was produced by Manchester Orchestra’s lead songwriting duo of Andy Hull and Robert McDowell, with Catherine Marks and Ethan Gruska as well. The song itself is five minutes of mellow guitar and lyrics about taking risks and breaking rules.

Manchester Orchestra are currently finishing up a tour, leading up to their 12 annual hometown festival ‘The Stuffing’ at Atlanta’s Fox Theatre on Friday, November 18. The festival will feature performances by Julien Baker, Lunar Vacation, Joy Oladokun, Petey, Leah and more. Find more information and tickets here.

Stream “No Rule” here.

Manchester Orchestra tour dates are as follows:

11/11 – Memphis, TN – Soundstage at Graceland

11/12 – New Orleans, LA – House of Blues

11/13 – Little Rock, AR – The Hall

11/15 – Knoxville, TN – The Mill & Mine

11/16 – Raleigh, NC – The Ritz

11/17 – Columbia, SC – The Senate

11/18 – Atlanta, GA – Fox Theatre

Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer