Manchester Orchestra Announces Upcoming 2021/2022 Tour Dates

The Atlanta-based indie rock band Manchester Orchestra has announced a slew of 2021 and 2022 tour dates in support of their latest studio album The Million Masks of God. This tour will see the group play cities like Austin, Berkeley, Philadelphia, Baltimore, Los Angeles, Atlanta, Denver and New York City. The tour will kick off this October at the Gas Monkey in Dallas and will wrap up at the Corona Theatre in Montreal this March.
“It is our absolute pleasure to announce our return to the stage across the United States. We have missed playing together in a communal setting more than we ever thought we could,” the band’s Andy Hull stated in a press release. “This is about to be a party. See you all soon.”
Manchester Orchestra were also a part of the Dark Knight: Death Metal Soundtrack, that featured artists like Chelsea Wolfe, HEALTH with Chino Moreno, Greg Puciato, IDLES, Show Me The Body and Soccer Mommy. The band contributed the single “Never Ending,” a spacey, yet anthemic indie rock song, filled with emotive vocals, triumphant drums and grandiose guitar lines.
Originally released back in April, The Million Masks of God was firmly rooted in classic 200s-era indie rock, as Manchester Orchestra utilized a style that was similar to the work Arcade Fire, The Killers and Kings of Leon. “The Million Masks of God has the quality of an old soul, filled with the right amount of nostalgia to keep remembering and the right amount of distinctness to keep people listening,” mxdwn reviewer Grace Galarraga explained.
2021 and 2022 Tour Dates
10/05/21 – Dallas, TX – Gas Monkey
10/06/21 – Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall
10/08/21 – Orlando, FL – House of Blues
10/09/21 – Fort Lauderdale,FL – Revolution Live
10/10/21 – St. Petersburg, FL – Jannus Live
10/12/21 – Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore
10/13/21 – Richmond, VA – The National
10/15/21 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore
10/16/21 – Baltimore, MD – Ram’s Head Live
10/18/21 – Boston, MA – House of Blues
10/19/21 – Portland, ME – State Theater
10/21/21 – New York, NY – The Hammerstein Ballroom
11/16/21 – Louisville, KY – Mercury Ballroom
11/17/21 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium
11/18/21 – Birmingham, AL – Alabama Theater
11/19/21 – Atlanta GA – Manchester Orchestra’s The Stuffing at Fox Theatre
02/16/22 – St. Louis, MO – The Pageant
02/17/22 – Kansas City, MO – Uptown Theater
02/18/22 – Denver, CO – Ogden Theater
02/19/22 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex
02/21/22 – Vancouver, BC – Rickshaw Theater
02/22/22 – Portland, OR – Roseland Theater
02/23/22 – Seattle, WA – Moore Theater
02/25/22 – Berkeley, CA – The UC Theater
02/26/22- Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Palladium
02/27/22 – San Diego, CA – The Observatory North Park
03/01/22 – Las Vegas, NV – Brooklyn Bowl
03/02/22 – Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren
03/04/22 – Austin, TX – Stubb’s
03/05/22 – Oklahoma City, OK – The Criterion
03/06/22 – Omaha, NE – The Admiral
03/08/22 – Minneapolis, MN – First Avenue
03/09/22 – Chicago, IL – The Riviera Theatre
03/11/22 – Columbus, OH – Express Live!
03/12/22 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore
03/13/22 – Buffalo, NY – Buffalo Riverworks
03/15/22 – Toronto, ON – Phoenix Concert Theatre
03/16/22 – Montréal, QC – Corona Theatre
Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer