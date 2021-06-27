Manchester Orchestra Announces Upcoming 2021/2022 Tour Dates

Home News Aaron Grech June 27th, 2021 - 7:51 PM

The Atlanta-based indie rock band Manchester Orchestra has announced a slew of 2021 and 2022 tour dates in support of their latest studio album The Million Masks of God. This tour will see the group play cities like Austin, Berkeley, Philadelphia, Baltimore, Los Angeles, Atlanta, Denver and New York City. The tour will kick off this October at the Gas Monkey in Dallas and will wrap up at the Corona Theatre in Montreal this March.

“It is our absolute pleasure to announce our return to the stage across the United States. We have missed playing together in a communal setting more than we ever thought we could,” the band’s Andy Hull stated in a press release. “This is about to be a party. See you all soon.”

Manchester Orchestra were also a part of the Dark Knight: Death Metal Soundtrack, that featured artists like Chelsea Wolfe, HEALTH with Chino Moreno, Greg Puciato, IDLES, Show Me The Body and Soccer Mommy. The band contributed the single “Never Ending,” a spacey, yet anthemic indie rock song, filled with emotive vocals, triumphant drums and grandiose guitar lines.

Originally released back in April, The Million Masks of God was firmly rooted in classic 200s-era indie rock, as Manchester Orchestra utilized a style that was similar to the work Arcade Fire, The Killers and Kings of Leon. “The Million Masks of God has the quality of an old soul, filled with the right amount of nostalgia to keep remembering and the right amount of distinctness to keep people listening,” mxdwn reviewer Grace Galarraga explained.

2021 and 2022 Tour Dates

10/05/21 – Dallas, TX – Gas Monkey

10/06/21 – Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall

10/08/21 – Orlando, FL – House of Blues

10/09/21 – Fort Lauderdale,FL – Revolution Live

10/10/21 – St. Petersburg, FL – Jannus Live

10/12/21 – Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore

10/13/21 – Richmond, VA – The National

10/15/21 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore

10/16/21 – Baltimore, MD – Ram’s Head Live

10/18/21 – Boston, MA – House of Blues

10/19/21 – Portland, ME – State Theater

10/21/21 – New York, NY – The Hammerstein Ballroom

11/16/21 – Louisville, KY – Mercury Ballroom

11/17/21 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium

11/18/21 – Birmingham, AL – Alabama Theater

11/19/21 – Atlanta GA – Manchester Orchestra’s The Stuffing at Fox Theatre

02/16/22 – St. Louis, MO – The Pageant

02/17/22 – Kansas City, MO – Uptown Theater

02/18/22 – Denver, CO – Ogden Theater

02/19/22 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex

02/21/22 – Vancouver, BC – Rickshaw Theater

02/22/22 – Portland, OR – Roseland Theater

02/23/22 – Seattle, WA – Moore Theater

02/25/22 – Berkeley, CA – The UC Theater

02/26/22- Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Palladium

02/27/22 – San Diego, CA – The Observatory North Park

03/01/22 – Las Vegas, NV – Brooklyn Bowl

03/02/22 – Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren

03/04/22 – Austin, TX – Stubb’s

03/05/22 – Oklahoma City, OK – The Criterion

03/06/22 – Omaha, NE – The Admiral

03/08/22 – Minneapolis, MN – First Avenue

03/09/22 – Chicago, IL – The Riviera Theatre

03/11/22 – Columbus, OH – Express Live!

03/12/22 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore

03/13/22 – Buffalo, NY – Buffalo Riverworks

03/15/22 – Toronto, ON – Phoenix Concert Theatre

03/16/22 – Montréal, QC – Corona Theatre

Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer