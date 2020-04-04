Ed O’Brien Releases Electronica-Influenced New Song “Olympik”

Home News Roy Lott April 4th, 2020 - 1:12 AM

After possibly contracting the Coronavirus not too long ago, Ed O’ Brien is back with new music, as he released his new song “Olympik.” The song serves as the third single for his debut album Earth, set to be released April 17th via Capitol Records. It follows previous singles “Brasil” and “Shangri-La,” which both will also be on the upcoming debut that is set to have 9 tracks total. “Olympik” was written by Brien, co-produced by Flood and Catherine Marks, engineered by Adam ‘Cecil’ Bartlett with additional engineering by Richie Kennedy, and mixed by Alan Moulder. Listen to the stunning track below. Fans can preorder the physical CD or vinyl album that comes in a transparent red via his official website, which comes with the three singles to download instantly.y

Brien recently stated he had flu-like symptoms for days that included his loss of taste and smell with the possibility of him contracting the coronavirus. He was in the UK at the time but could not get properly tested as he was not elderly. He has been recovering quite nicely. The Radiohead guitarist is also geared up for a North American tour this summer, slated to kick off May 26th in Minneapolis. No word if the dates will continue as planned or be postponed.

Photo Credit Ekaterina Gorbacheva