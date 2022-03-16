Bon Iver & Ethan Gruska Share Intricate New Track “So Unimportant”

Home News Roy Lott March 16th, 2022 - 8:39 PM

Ethan Gruska and Bon Iver have joined forces on their latest track “So Unimportant.” The transcendent track is beautifully made, layered with harmonies and ethereal sounds that match Gruska’s and Iver’s vocals perfectly. The track also features strings from Rob Moose and percussion from Blake Mills and Matt Chamberlain and was engineered by Will McClellan.

In a press release, Gruska reveals that the song was made during the pandemic. “Justin and I connected and decided it would still be fun to send each other files and try something remotely. So Unimportant was the first thing that came to fruition. Justin and I passed this song and session leisurely back and forth for a while to get it where it is now.” He continues “Justin is my favorite pen pal, person and artist, and I’m so grateful to have made this together!”

Justin Vernon, aka Bon Iver also chimed in about the new song. “I hope to be near the mine of his mind for as long as possible. This song is just the first thing I threw at the wall. He scraped it off that wall, and turned it into a song I’ll appreciate forever.”

Vernon will soon be hitting the road to celebrate the tenth anniversary of his sophomore album Bon Iver, Bon Iver. He will release the 10th-anniversary edition of the record on March 25. The tour is set to kick off on March 30 in Mesa, AZ.