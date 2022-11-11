Dance Gavin Dance Welcomes Back Singer Tilian Pearson Following Sexual Misconduct Allegations

Home News Gracie Chunes November 11th, 2022 - 11:54 AM

Rock band Dance Gavin Dance have welcomed back vocalist Tilian Pearson after he previously stepped back earlier this year amidst sexual assault allegations. In a recent statement, Pearson admits to a struggle with alcoholism, but denies any allegations of sexual misconduct.

Dance Gavin Dance has had a tough year. In April, bassist Tim Feerick suddenly passed away. Just two months later Pearson left the group after being accused of allegedly having forcible sex with one woman and allegedly coercing another woman into having sex with him. The band was consequently dropped as the supporting act on Coheed and Cambria’s summer tour.

In Pearson’s recent statement, he said “When the band was dealing with the tragic loss of one of our brothers, it could have brought us together, but instead, it sent me down a self-destructive path.” Pearson spent a few months in rehab for alcohol, as well as an “intensive series of therapy sessions.”

Dance Gavin Dance also released a statement as a band about Pearson’s return.

Dance Gavin Dance released their latest album, Jackpot Jucier, in July and embarked on a headlining summer tour without Pearson. The band welcomed back former member Kurt Travis to fill in on vocals. (Consequence)