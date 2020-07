Home News Alex Limbert July 4th, 2020 - 4:43 PM

The Fall of Troy released a 30 second teaser stating “We are the future” on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter yesterday continuing to hint that they will be releasing new material in the near future. The band’s website gives a little more detail into what to expect with content stating “08 08 Mulkiltearth 20 20” appearing to indicate that a release named “Mulkiltearth” is due to be released on August 8, 2020.