Dance Gavin Dance Announce Swanfest 2022 Lineup Featuring Knocked Loose, Moon Tooth, Fall Of Troy And More

Home News Anaya Bufkin February 13th, 2022 - 10:06 AM

Swanfest is making a comeback after COVID-19 put a halt to the festival in 2020. Rock band Dance Gavin Dance has revealed the festival’s 2022 lineup, and it includes some of rock’s favorite bands and artists.

Based on a report from LoudWire, Dance Gavin Dance will be joined by Animals as Leaders, Knocked Loose (who previously performed at Psycho Las Vegas last year), Movements, Anthony Green, A Skylit Drive, Covet Eidola, Fall of Troy, Fire From the Gods, Hail the Sun, Kublai Khan TX, Moon Tooth, Royal Coda and more! It’s quite the lineup to make up for 2020.

Swanfest began in 2019 and occurred at the City National Grove of Anaheim in Anaheim, California. The name derives from the term “swan core”, created by guitarist Will Swan and his label Blue Swan Records. One can only imagine how amazing the festival turned out to be with all of the great rock stars in attendance.

The band faced a few challenges since their first Swanfest festival. Unfortunately, like with everything else, COVID-19 abruptly caused everything to shut down and postpone the festival until this year. Also, Matt Mingus, the band’s drummer, took time last year to enter rehab for “substance use issues”. Now the band is back and better than ever, preparing to give fans a real treat.

The one-day festival will change locations for this year. The band will be performing at Sacramento’s Heart Health Park in Sacramento, CA, the group’s hometown, on April 25. Tickets and VIP packages are on sale now at DGDSwanfest.com.

Photo Credit: Ekaterina Gorbacheva