Metallica Plays Old School Set In Honor Of Late Megaforce Founders Jon & Marsha Zazula

Last night metal band Metallica performed an old-school set of tunes from their first two albums to honor the late Megaforce Records founders Jon and Marsha Zazula who passed away in 2022 and 2021

The concert took place at the Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida where Metallica played the songs from their debut album Kill ‘Em All and their follow-up album Ride the Lightning. Both albums were released by the Zazulas, who helped Metallica launch their career.

The setlist included the songs “Creeping Death,” “Seek & Destroy,” “Ride the Lightning,” “Fade to Black,” and “For Whom the Bell Tolls.” Also Metallica performed the covers of Diamond Head’s “Am I Evil?” and Blizkrieg’s “Blitzkrieg” which has been covered by the band during their early years. Also Fellow Megaforce alum Raven gave support by reprising the 1983 tour package that featured the two bands.

When the show was announced Metallica made the following statement

“Jonny gave us our first break in New York, released our first albums on his Megaforce Records label, and put us out on the road for our first real tour. With Marsha by his side, Jonny was a mentor, a manager, a label head, and a father figure to us all… we would not be where we are today without the two of them. Sadly, we recently lost both Jonny and Marsha, just a little more than a year apart.”

In response to the band’s beautiful words the Zazula family showed their appreciation toward Metallica

“The Zazula family is beyond humbled and appreciative that Metallica is playing this show in our parents’ honor. The pride our parents felt toward every member of the Metallica community, from the band members to fans, was insurmountable.”

Metallica Setlist:

Creeping Death

Ride The Lightning

Motorbreath

No Remorse

Trapped Under Ice

The Call Of Ktulu

Phantom Lord

Am I Evil

Metal Militia

For Whom The Bell Tolls

Whiplash

Fade To Black

Seek & Destroy

Encore:

Fight Fire With Fire

Bliztkrieg

Hit The Lights

