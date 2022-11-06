Stevie Nicks & Billy Joel Announce Three Co-Headlining Concerts In Spring 2023

Home News Katherine Gilliam November 6th, 2022 - 8:02 PM

Stevie Nicks, most famously known for her status as one-half of the 70s music act Fleetwood Mac, and 80s artist Billy Joel, inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1999, have just announced three co-headlining concerts set for spring 2023. Wilson Howard, Chairman of Live Nation’s southeast division, declared that the aptly dubbed “Two Icons, One Night” tour will “span five to seven shows,” with only three performances detailed in definitive surety thus far. these performances will take place on March 10th at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA, April 8th at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX, and May 19th at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, TN.

Stevie Nicks herself has continually shared updates on Twitter about next year’s co-headling tour with Billy Joel. Check out her latest tweet below from November 4 below.

Tickets for the three announced concerts will “go on sale Friday, November 11th at 10:00 a.m local time via Ticketmaster, with a Live Nation pre-sale taking place on Thursday, November 10th (using access code HEADLINE), according to Consequence.

The announcement of this prestigious tour follows quickly after the Fleetwood Mac singer adamantly urged her U.S. fans to register to vote in the 2022 midterm elections in advance by sharing a poem that Nicks is thinking of turning into an upcoming song. Inspired by the midterms, the song “Get It Back” “opens with the words, ‘I have my scars/ You have yours,’ and continues, ‘They’ll take your soul/ They’ll take your power.’ She asks the reader to ‘Try and see the future/ And get mad,” and repeats the warning, ‘You don’t have much time/ Get it back” (Consequence).

Hear Stevie Nicks’ cover of Buffalo Springfield’s “For What It’s Worth.”

Stevie Nicks also just ended her Fall 2022 U.S. tour featuring Vanessa Carlton with a performance on October 28 in West Palm Beach, Florida, at the iTHINK Financial Amphitheater.

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado