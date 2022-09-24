Stevie Nicks Covers Buffalo Springfield’s “For What It’s Worth”

Home News Rhea Mursalin September 24th, 2022 - 3:42 PM

Stevie Nicks has officially released her cover of Buffalo Springfield’s 1966 protest song, “For What It’s Worth.”

The legendary Fleetwood Mac singer had been performing her cover version of this tune throughout her current tour with Vanessa Carlton and had announced the release of her studio version earlier this week.

“For What It’s Worth” emphasizes the reality and tragedy of gun violence – making note of its effects on children, the unparalleled resistance that follows, and the fear embedded in individuals as a result. The singer has been vocal about her opinions regarding the need for heavy gun control, making this project fitting toward her beliefs on the issue.

The cover stays true to the instrumentation on the original and manages to retain the smooth harmonies within the chorus. Nicks’ voice also carries strong emotion and an almost spoken word quality that ripens the beauty of the lyrics.

According to Consequence, the cover was made with producer Greg Kurstin and members of Nicks’ touring band, Sharon Celani and Waddy Watchel. Consequence also highlights that it is Nicks’ “perspective as a woman [that] gives extra meaning to the lyrics.”

Nicks has also previously used her platform to express her outrage over the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v Wade. For more on this, see here.

Photo Credit: Maurice Alvarado