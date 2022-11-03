KCRW Releasing 80s/90s Recordings Of Nick Cave, R.E.M., Meat Puppets & More

Home News Cait Stoddard November 3rd, 2022 - 3:46 PM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

Today KCRW unveiled 50 live recordings from their archives and most of the recordings have not been heard since the ’80s and ’90s. The newly remastered recordings include live tapes of R.E.M., Tom Waits, Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds, Meat Puppets, Harry Dean Stanton, The Church, Robyn Hitchcock, Concrete Blonde, Lyle Lovett, Sarah McLachlan, Suzanne Vega, Camper Van Beethoven, The Chills, Cowboy Junkies, The dB’s, The Dream Syndicate, Nick Lowe, Throwing Muses, Steve Wynn and more. Bent By Nature archive will be released on November 14 on KCRW and members can get early access starting tomorrow.

Also KCRW launched a streaming service called BENT24 which will air the archived interviews from 1981-1991 hosted by late DJ Deirdre O’Donoghue, the subject of their Bent by Nature podcast. BENT24 features archival interviews with Brian Wilson, Brian Eno, David Lowery, Michael Stipe, Joe Strummer, Jonathan Demme, Paul Westerberg, Robert Fripp and more.

BENT BY NATURE: ARCHIVAL PERFORMANCES

Luka Bloom (4/26/1990)

The Blue Aeroplanes (7/18/1990)

Camper Van Beethoven (8/10/1987)

Camper Van Beethoven (9/14/1989)

Peter Case (8/7/1989)

Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds (3/3/1989)

The Chills (5/10/1990)

The Church (3/24/1988)

Shawn Colvin (11/20/1989)

Concrete Blonde (4/23/1987)

Cowboy Junkies (12/6/1988)

Cowboy Junkies (2/19/1990)

The dB’s (12/3/1987)

Downy Mildew (12/20/1990)

The Dream Syndicate (2/27/1986)

The Dream Syndicate (7/14/1988)

Fetchin Bones (10/16/1989)

Glass Eye (9/3/1987)

Glass Eye (2/21/1990)

John Wesley Harding and the Deceivers (6/10/1991)

Hetch Hetchy (5/31/1990)

Hex (1/21/1991)

Peter Himmelman (5/29/1991)

Robyn Hitchcock (4/24/1989)

Peter Holsapple, Chris Stamey, & Ilene Markell (7/19/1990)

Hurrah! (11/19/1987)

Paul Kelly & The Messengers (10/7/1988)

Kitchens of Distinction (2/14/1991)

Daniel Lanois (12/11/1990)

Love Tractor (1/8/1990)

Love Tractor (6/26/1989)

Lyle Lovett (4/26/1989)

Nick Lowe (2/26/1990)

Sarah McLachlan (3/30/1989)

Meat Puppets (1/16/1986)

The Mighty Lemon Drops (5/12/1988)

Aaron Neville (10/15/1990)

Pere Ubu (as Petit Ubu) (6/14/1991)

Sam Phillips (6/6/1991)

Poi Dog Pondering (6/13/1988)

R.E.M. (4/3/1991)

The Railway Children (9/21/1988)

The Reivers (1/29/1988)

Shelleyan Orphan (7/9/1989)

The Silos (4/18/1990)

Harry Dean Stanton (6/24/1987)

Martin Stephenson & The Daintees (9/20/1990)

Syd Straw, Peter Holsapple, & Ilene Markell (9/4/1986)

Syd Straw & Marc Ribot (8/23/1990)

That Petrol Emotion (10/26/1989)

Throwing Muses (5/27/1991)

Timbuk 3 (8/11/1988)

Suzanne Vega (4/10/1985)

Tom Waits (8/24/1987)

Steve Wynn (12/9/1987)

Dwight Yoakam & The Babylonian Cowboys (7/30/1986)