R.E.M., Weg Leg, Maya Hawke and More Contributing to Abortion Access Benefit Compilation Via Bandcamp

Good Music and Noise For Now have joined forced to put together a new benefit compilation titled Good Music To Ensure Safe Abortion Access To All. The song will be exclusively available on Bandcamp for 24 hours during this week’s Bandcamp Friday fundraiser where Bandcamp will waive their cut of profits of sales on October 7 starting at 12 a.m’ PT. Also 100% of the net proceeds will go to the non-profit organizations The Brigid Alliance, Abortion Care Network, and Noise For Now who are working to provide a safer access to abortion for everyone. The album features previous unreleased recordings which include covers, remixes, demos, live versions and new songs. For more information visit https://bandcamp.com
GOOD MUSIC TO ENSURE SAFE ABORTION ACCESS TO ALL PARTICIPATING ARTISTS
Amanda Shires and Jason Isbell
Andrew Bird
Animal Collective
Annie DiRusso
Bob Weir & Wolf Bros
Bully
Caroline Spence, Erin Rae, Michaela Anne, Tristen
Cat Power
Charlie Hickey
Daniel Rossen
David Byrne and Devo
Death Cab for Cutie
Dirty Projectors
Disq
Emma Bradley
Fleet Foxes
Foals
Gia Margaret
Grouplove
Hand Habits
Jayla Kai
Kills Birds
King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard
Mac DeMarco
Mary Lattimore
Maya Hawke
My Morning Jacket
The Neverly Boys
Overcoats
Pearl Jam
Pluralone
PUP
R.E.M.
She & Him
Silversun Pickups
Sleater-Kinney
Soccer Mommy
Squirrel Flower
STS9
Sunflower Bean
Taylor Goldsmith of Dawes
Tegan and Sara
Tenacious D
Thao and the Get Down Stay Down
The Album Leaf
The Regrettes
Tune-Yards
Ty Segall
Water From Your Eyes
Wet Leg