R.E.M., Weg Leg, Maya Hawke and More Contributing to Abortion Access Benefit Compilation Via Bandcamp

Cait Stoddard October 4th, 2022 - 4:27 PM

Good Music and Noise For Now have joined forced to put together a new benefit compilation titled Good Music To Ensure Safe Abortion Access To All. The song will be exclusively available on Bandcamp for 24 hours during this week’s Bandcamp Friday fundraiser where Bandcamp will waive their cut of profits of sales on October 7 starting at 12 a.m’ PT. Also 100% of the net proceeds will go to the non-profit organizations The Brigid Alliance, Abortion Care Network, and Noise For Now who are working to provide a safer access to abortion for everyone. The album features previous unreleased recordings which include covers, remixes, demos, live versions and new songs. For more information visit https://bandcamp.com

GOOD MUSIC TO ENSURE SAFE ABORTION ACCESS TO ALL PARTICIPATING ARTISTS

Amanda Shires and Jason Isbell

Andrew Bird

Animal Collective

Annie DiRusso

Bob Weir & Wolf Bros

Bully

Caroline Spence, Erin Rae, Michaela Anne, Tristen

Cat Power

Charlie Hickey

Daniel Rossen

David Byrne and Devo

Death Cab for Cutie

Dirty Projectors

Disq

Emma Bradley

Fleet Foxes

Foals

Gia Margaret

Grouplove

Hand Habits

Jayla Kai

Kills Birds

King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard

Mac DeMarco

Mary Lattimore

Maya Hawke

My Morning Jacket

The Neverly Boys

Overcoats

Pearl Jam

Pluralone

PUP

R.E.M.

She & Him

Silversun Pickups

Sleater-Kinney

Soccer Mommy

Squirrel Flower

STS9

Sunflower Bean

Taylor Goldsmith of Dawes

Tegan and Sara

Tenacious D

Thao and the Get Down Stay Down

The Album Leaf

The Regrettes

Tune-Yards

Ty Segall

Water From Your Eyes

Wet Leg