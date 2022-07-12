Home News Gabriela Huselton July 12th, 2022 - 10:55 AM

Photo credit: April Siese

Tegan and Sara have announced their tenth album Crybaby along with dates for their North American tour with opening act Tomberlin. The full record will be released on October 26 2022 via Mom+Pop Music. Fans can listen to Crybaby’s “F*****g Up What Matters” which was released back in April as well as its newest single “Yellow”. Stereogum shared Sara’s thoughts on the latest single. “[It] was written after we began to take steps to heal the bruises we have both carried with us since adolescence and early adulthood – wounds that never quite healed right and flare up seasonally, sending us spiraling backward in time. Are we doomed to remain forever 15, breaking up and breaking apart? I hope not.”

According to Consequence Sound, Crybaby was recorded in Seattle and Los Angeles with the help of Grammy award-winning producer John Congleton as well as Angel Olsen and Sharon Van Etten. Tegan and Sara described their writing process as a constant cycle of editing. “This was the first time where, while we were still drafting our demos, we were thinking about how the songs were going to work together,” Tegan said. “It wasn’t even just that Sara was making lyric changes or reorganizing the parts to my songs, it was that she was also saying to me, ‘This song is going to be faster,’ or ‘It’s going to be in a different key.’ But Sara effectively improves everything of mine that she works on.” Sara added, “Maybe I am the renovator. I’m the house-flipper of the Tegan and Sara band.”

Their tour begins on October 26 at Union Transfer in Philadelphia, PA. The tour is 19 dates long including stops in major cities Boston, Chicago, New York City and Los Angeles. The final show will take place in Tegan and Sara’s hometown Vancouver on November 20.

Tracklist:

01 “I Can’t Grow Up”

02 “All I Wanted”

03 “F*****g Up What Matters”

04 “Yellow”

05 “Smoking Weed Alone”

06 “Faded Like A Feeling”

07 “I’m Okay”

08 “Pretty Shitty Time”

09 “Under My Control”

10 “This Ain’t Going Well”

11 “Sometimes I See Stars”

12 “Whatever That Was”

Tegan and Sara 2022 Tour Dates: