10/26 — Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

10/28 — Boston, MA @ Royale

10/29 — New York, NY @ Pier 17

10/30 — Washington, D.C. @ 9:30 Club

11/01 — Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall

11/02 — Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre

11/04 — Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues

11/05 — Chicago, IL @ Vic Theatre

11/06 — Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

11/08 — Denver, CO @ Gothic Theatre

11/09 — Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot

11/11 — Ventura, CA @ Majestic Ventura Theater

11/12 — San Diego, CA @ The Observatory

11/13 — Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues

11/15 — Los Angeles, CA @ Fonda Theatre

11/16 — San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore

11/18 — Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre

11/19 — Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

11/20 — Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom