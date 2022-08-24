Tegan & Sara Share Balladic New Song & Video “Faded Like A Feeling”

Home News Roy Lott August 24th, 2022 - 8:56 PM

Tegan and Sara have shared their latest track from their forthcoming full-length studio album, Crybaby, due October 21 via Mom+Pop Music. “Faded Like a Feeling” is a beautiful ballad about the ups and downs of love and relationships. The official video, directed by Mark Myers, finds the twins singing together while perched on the swings at a waterfront playground. Check out below.

“Faded Like a Feeling” follows previously released singles “F*****g Up What Matters” and “Yellow.” Tegan and Sara will perform “Yellow” and sit for a talk segment on the September 7 episode of NBC’s Late Night with Seth Meyers. Shortly after the album’s release, they will be heading out on a North American tour, kicking off October 26 in Philadelphia. Other stops include Detroit, Chicago, Denver, Los Angeles and Seattle. It concludes on November 20 in Vancouver, BC. Tickets for all shows are on sale now.

“This was the first time where, while we were still drafting our demos, we were thinking about how the songs were going to work together,” Tegan said about the writing process of the album. She continued to say “But Sara effectively improves everything of mine that she works on.” Sara then added, “Maybe I am the renovator. I’m the house-flipper of the Tegan and Sara band.”

Crybaby follows their album Still Jealous, a rework of their 2004 album So Jealous.

Photo Credit: April Siese