Tegan And Sara Show Us How To Make A Music Video For Upbeat New Single “F*****g Up What Matters”

Tegan and Sara have released their new single “F*****g Up What Matters,” after announcing the duo singed to Mom + Pop Records. The video for the single shows them creating their music video with “help” of their director. The video features High School stars Railey and Seazynn Gilliland. High School is the upcoming new coming-of-age series co-created and executive produced by Tegan and Sara Quin and Clea DuVall. The series is based on the twin sisters memoir High School.”

“‘Fucking Up What Matters’ felt like an ode to the moment in your life when you realize that you have most, if not all of the things you wanted and you start to think about what would happen if you just walked away from it all,” Tegan explains. “It’s the moment in the middle of the night when you start to daydream about something else, something you never imagined. It’s the feeling you have when you think you might have hit a new low, and yet you’ve never felt so good. Sometimes it’s admitting that you can’t stop yourself from fucking up what matters, that you feel your strongest. And as my mom would say, it’s often when we’re fucking up what matters, that we’re learning the most about ourselves.”

The video starts with the sister in a video call with their producer, who proves rather less than helpful when it comes to making their music video. The sisters the go on to show a little “How To” tutorial on how to make a music video. It shows a hilarious site of the duo. The video complements the song very well, as it also shows a lighter side on life.

Photo Credit: April Siese