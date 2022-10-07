Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Japanese Breakfast & The Linda Lindas Cover Kim Wilde’s “Kids In America”

Home News Federico Cardenas October 7th, 2022 - 9:09 PM

Karen O of the Yeah Yeah Yeahs

New York-based indie rockers The Yeah Yeah Yeahs have teamed up with the alternative pop outfit Japanese Breakfast, and America’s favorite teenage punk rockers the Linda Lindas, to offer a cover of Kim Wilde’s “Kids in America.” The three bands performed the cover at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles on October 6.

According to Steroegum, the cover took place as an encore following the Yeah Yeah Yeahs’ set. Japanese Breakfast and The Linda Lindas, both acting as openers at the show, were invited on stage to play Kim Wilde’s debut single, originally released in 1981.

Fan-recorded footage of the performance was uploaded to YouTube by user CMHax. The recording gives a distant view to the stage, exploding with energy and liveliness. The cover features vocals from all three of the performing acts, who all work together beautifully to sing the track’s chorus in a massive harmony. Watch the three bands perform Kim Wilde’s “Kids In America” via YouTube below.

The Yeah Yeah Yeahs are currently touring in support of their new album, Cool it Down, which featured the band’s first musical output in over nine years. The Linda Lindas have recently shared a cover of the Go-Go’s 1981 hit “Tonite.” Japanese Breakfast have previously been announced as a performing act at the upcoming Zona Music Festival.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat