Coachella Sues Ghanaian Music Festival Afrochella For Alleged Trademark Infringement

Home News Gracie Chunes October 7th, 2022 - 12:06 PM

The Coachella Valley Music Frestival and its organizer, Goldenvoice, are suing Ghana’s Afrochella for alleged trademark infringement. In the lawsuit, filed in a California federal court on Wednesday, October 5 and obtained by Pitchfork, Coachella and Goldenvoice claim that Afrochella is “intentionally trading on the goodwill of [Coachella and Goldenvoice’s] well-known COACHELLA and CHELLA festivals and trademarks by actively promoting music events in the United States and in Ghana using the confusingly similar mark ‘AFROCHELLA’ and by fraudulently attempting to register Plaintiffs’ actual trademarks as their own.”

Afrochella 2022 is scheduled to take place on Wednesday, December 28 and Thursday, December 29 at El Wak Stadium in Accra, Ghana. Artists on the bill include headliners Burna Boy and Stonebwoy, as well as Ayra Starr, Fireboy DML, Black Sherif and more.

Coachella Music Festival, LLC and Goldenvoice, LLC filed a similar lawsuit last year against Live Nation Entertainment for contributory trademark infringement. The complaint was regarding an event organized and promoted by the Twenty-Nine Palms Band of Mission Indians called Coachella Day One 22. Coachella and Goldenvoice sued Live Nation Entertainment for selling tickets to the event, which allegedly infringed upon Coachella’s trademarks. The lawsuit was settled by both parties earlier this year. (Pitchfork)