Danny Elfman Delivers First Solo Performance In 27 Years At Coachella

Home News Anaya Bufkin April 17th, 2022 - 2:47 PM

After 27 years, the iconic Danny Elfman hit the Coachella stage and reminded fans why he’s one of the greatest to ever do it. Among the many talented artists that performed, composer, singer and songwriter Danny Elfman performed on Saturday after he released his first new solo album, Big Mess, in almost 40 years last year.

According to Stereogum, during his performance, Elfman played some of the songs off of his album, a lot of Oingo Boingo, his former band, songs and some of his iconic scores from over the years, which include his scores for The Simpsons, The Nightmare Before Christmas, and the 1989 Batman theme. The singer initially planned to perform these songs and scores during the 2020 edition of Coachella; however, the pandemic put a delay on his performance.

Elfman’s performance at Coachella certainly excited the crowd and Twitter users. Users showed their appreciation and excitement for Elfman’s performance with one user stating that even though he was sick at home, Elfman’s performance of his score for Pee-Wee’s Big Adventure and Batman made him feel “80% better.”

Home sick and watching #DannyElfman at #Coachella is making me feel 80% better!! From This is Halloween, Pee-Wee Herman, Batman, The Simpsons to all those #Boingo hits!!! Jaw dropping!!! @dannyelfman #OnlyALad pic.twitter.com/JYZ4Wyz3NF — Your Boy! Brian (@yourboyBrianRD) April 17, 2022

WHO THOUGHT THE SIMPSONS THEME AT COACHELLA WAS A JOKE??? NEVER UNDERESTIMATE DANNY ELFMAN#coachella pic.twitter.com/HOu2OdbD7I — главная фанатка Макрона и Разгромов (@VasilySupremacy) April 17, 2022

Danny Elfman performed a “Nightmare Before Christmas” medley tonight at #Coachella2022 . pic.twitter.com/Sjmhv1ohXg — Alex Farnworth (@AlexFarnworth) April 17, 2022

Elfman’s setlist also included “Ice Dance/ The Grand Finale” from Edward Scissorhands, “Alice’s Theme”, “Happy” and “Spider-Man Main Title.” Welcome back, Mr. Elfman.