Meet Me In The Bathroom Documentary Trailer Released Featuring LCD Soundsystem, The Strokes, Yeah Yeah Yeahs & More

Home News Cait Stoddard October 6th, 2022 - 8:50 PM

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna

Author Lizzy Goodman’s 2017 book Meet Me In The Bathroom narrated the 2000 Downtown New York City Rock Revival and now the novel is a documentary directed by Dylan Southern and Will Lovelace. Earlier this year Meet Me In The Bathroom premiered at Sundance Film Festival where it featured appearances by the Strokes, LCD Soundsystem, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Interpol, the Moldy Peaches, the Rapture, TV On The Radio and Liars.

The documentary is opening in New York and Los Angeles on November 4 and nationwide on November 8. Then on November 25, the film will be available on Showtime.

“The nature of memory is imprecise even though we’re sure about all sorts of things. That goes 100 times for complex and emotional drug- and booze-soaked and years-ago memories,” she added. “What’s rad about an oral history is that all those memories can coexist.” said Goodman