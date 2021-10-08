LCD Soundsystem’s 20-Show Residency At Brooklyn Steel Sold Out Instantly

Home News Benny Titelbaum October 8th, 2021 - 5:59 PM

LCD Soundsystem announced a 20-show residency at Brooklyn Steel last week. Tickets to the general public went on sale at 10:00 a.m. ET today and sold out immediately.

According to Brooklyn Vegan, the venue issued a statement on their socials attempting to counter scalpers and launched a waitlist fans can sign up for if more tickets happen to become available.

On Brooklyn Steel’s Instagram, the venue stated, “LCD Soundsystem’s 20-show residency is sold out following overwhelming demand.” The venue then issued a PSA to fans. “The only safe and official ticket outlet for any shows at Brooklyn Steel is AXS. Any other site you see is a secondary sales outlet that we are not affiliated with.”

Further building on the safety of tickets, they stated, “Between now and each show, we will work with AXS to cancel any suspicious orders. Any cancelled tickets will be held for those who sign up for the Waitlist for each show. NO tickets will be distributed or transferable until day-of-show. Anyone who tells you otherwise isn’t cool.”

Fans can sign up for Brooklyn Steel’s waitlist here.

Back in July, LCD Soundsystem announced a 5LP box set of their performance at Madison Square Garden to celebrate their 10th anniversary of their not so “final” show.

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna