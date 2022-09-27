Death Cab For Cutie Announces Early Spring 2023 Asphalt Meadows Tour Dates

Home News Cait Stoddard September 27th, 2022 - 4:12 PM

Today eight time GRAMMY® Award-nominated rock band Death Cab for Cutie have announced the additional US dates for their headlining Asphalt Meadows tour. The tour will start on January 27 in Louisville then will go to New Orleans, Austin, Dallas and end at Nashville’s famed Ryman Auditorium on February 14.

Pre sales for the new dates will begin Wednesday, September 28 at 10am local time and continue through Thursday, September 29 at 10pm local time. General on-sale begins Friday, September 30 at 10am local time. A portion of proceeds from artist presale tickets sold via the band’s website will be donated to Seattle-based nonprofit Aurora Commons. To view the early access to the artist pre sale and complete ticketing details can be found the band’s website www.deathcabforcutie.com.

Asphalt Meadows 2023Tour Dates

January

1/27 – Louisville, KY – Old Forester’s Paristown Hall &

1/28 – Birmingham, AL – Iron City Bham &

1/29 – Charlotte, NC – Ovens Auditorium &

1/31 – St. Petersburg, FL – Jannus Live &

FEBRUARY

2/2 – Orlando, FL – Hard Rock Live &

2/3 – New Orleans, LA – Orpheum Theater &

2/4 – Little Rock, AR – The Hall &

2/6 – Kansas City, MO – Midland Theatre &

2/7 – Tulsa, OK – Cain’s Ballroom &

2/9 – Austin, TX – ACL Live at The Moody Theater &

2/11 – Dallas, TX – The Factory in Deep Ellum &

2/14 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium &

March

3/1 – Milan, Italy – Fabrique *

3/2 – Zurich, Switzerland – X-Tra *

3/5 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Den Grå Hal *

3/6 – Stockholm, Sweden – Filadelfia *

3/7 – Oslo, Norway – Sentrum Scene *

3/9 – Berlin, Germany – Columbiahalle *

3/10 – Tilburg, Netherlands – 013 *

3/11 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Paradiso *

3/12 – Cologne, Germany – E-Werk *

3/14 – Antwerp, Belgium – De Roma *

3/15 – Luxembourg, Luxembourg – Atelier *

3/16 – Paris, France – Salle Pleyel *

3/18 – Nottingham, United Kingdom – Rock City *

3/19 – Dublin, Ireland – Bord Gais Energy Theatre *

3/21 – Birmingham, United Kingdom – 02 Institute *

3/22 – Edinburgh, United Kingdom – Usher Hall *

3/23 – Glasgow, United Kingdom – Barrowland *

3/25 – Manchester, United Kingdom – O2 Apollo *

3/27 – Brighton, United Kingdom – Dome *

3/29 – London, United Kingdom – Royal Albert Hall *

† Festival Performance

^ w/ Special Guest Thao

= w/ Special Guest Real Estate

# w/ Special Guest Yo La Tengo

% w/ Special Guest Chong the Nomad

& w/ Special Guest Momma

* w/ Special Guest Slow Pulp