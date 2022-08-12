Alice In Chains Rehearsal Set Contains Song Not Played Since 1991

The VIP ticket package for Alice in Chains’ current tour with Breaking Benjamin and Bush comes with a special treat – a rehearsal setlist showcasing a wealth of material that may be performed during the tour. The setlist was posted on the Alice In Chains Subreddit, and contains 35 songs, many of which are nostalgic jams that the band hasn’t played in years. The Reddit post is embedded below.
Of particular interest is “Sea of Sorrow,” a Facelift album song which, according to Setlist.fm, was last played on October 29, 1991. Other tracks that have been held out of sets for some time include “A Looking in View” (last played in 2014), “Acid Bubble” (last played in 2015), and “Rotten Apple” (last played in 2015), according to Loudwire.
The Duvall era is well represented in the setlist, with several songs not played since his departure in 2002. It’s unclear if these songs will make it into the setlist for the current tour, but it’s great to see the band dusting them off and giving them a chance to see the light of day again.
Photo Credit: Marv Watson
The setlist contains:
Man in the Box
The One You Know
Would?
It Ain’t Like That
Nutshell
Them Bones
Down in a Hole
Love Hate Love
No Excuses
Heaven Beside You
A Looking in View
We Die Young
Check My Brain
Bleed the Freak
Dam That River
Rain When I Die
Your Decision
Angry Chair
Hollow
Rainier Fog
Rooster
Grind
Red Giant
Never Fade
Voices
Acid Bubble
Stone
Again
Rotten Apple
Sludge Factory
Junkhead
Last of My Kind
Got Me Wrong
Sea of Sorrow