Alice In Chains Rehearsal Set Contains Song Not Played Since 1991

The VIP ticket package for Alice in Chains’ current tour with Breaking Benjamin and Bush comes with a special treat – a rehearsal setlist showcasing a wealth of material that may be performed during the tour. The setlist was posted on the Alice In Chains Subreddit, and contains 35 songs, many of which are nostalgic jams that the band hasn’t played in years. The Reddit post is embedded below.

Of particular interest is “Sea of Sorrow,” a Facelift album song which, according to Setlist.fm, was last played on October 29, 1991. Other tracks that have been held out of sets for some time include “A Looking in View” (last played in 2014), “Acid Bubble” (last played in 2015), and “Rotten Apple” (last played in 2015), according to Loudwire.

The Duvall era is well represented in the setlist, with several songs not played since his departure in 2002. It’s unclear if these songs will make it into the setlist for the current tour, but it’s great to see the band dusting them off and giving them a chance to see the light of day again.

Photo Credit: Marv Watson

The setlist contains:

Man in the Box

The One You Know

Would?

It Ain’t Like That

Nutshell

Them Bones

Down in a Hole

Love Hate Love

No Excuses

Heaven Beside You

A Looking in View

We Die Young

Check My Brain

Bleed the Freak

Dam That River

Rain When I Die

It Ain’t Like That

Your Decision

Angry Chair

Hollow

Rainier Fog

Rooster

Grind

Red Giant

Never Fade

Voices

Acid Bubble

Stone

Again

Rotten Apple

Sludge Factory

Junkhead

Last of My Kind

Got Me Wrong

Sea of Sorrow